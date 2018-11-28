Sports
November 28, 2018 12:57 pm
Updated: November 28, 2018 12:59 pm

Best plays from fall in Saskatoon high school sports

By and Global News

WATCH ABOVE: This installment of High School Huddle looks at some of the best plays from the fall season for SSSAD athletes. Ryan Flaherty has more.

A A

It’s been a busy few months for athletes in the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD).

Champions have been crowned in football, volleyball, and soccer with plenty of thrilling moments along the way.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Sports

Saskatoon high school athletes are preparing to kick off the winter season, but before they get started, it’s time to look back at some of the best plays from the fall campaign.

It was a tremendous opening act to the 2018-19 school year and there’s still plenty more to come. Watch Global News at 10 on Tuesdays for High School Huddle with Ryan Flaherty.

WATCH BELOW: Previous editions of Saskatoon High School Huddle

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Football
High school football
High School Huddle
High School Sports
Saskatoon Football
Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate
Saskatoon Sports
Soccer
SSSAD
Volleyball

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News