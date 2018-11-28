Best plays from fall in Saskatoon high school sports

It’s been a busy few months for athletes in the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD).

Champions have been crowned in football, volleyball, and soccer with plenty of thrilling moments along the way.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Sports

Saskatoon high school athletes are preparing to kick off the winter season, but before they get started, it’s time to look back at some of the best plays from the fall campaign.

It was a tremendous opening act to the 2018-19 school year and there’s still plenty more to come. Watch Global News at 10 on Tuesdays for High School Huddle with Ryan Flaherty.

WATCH BELOW: Previous editions of Saskatoon High School Huddle