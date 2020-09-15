Canada reports 792 new coronavirus infections as global cases near 30 million

Send this page to someone via email

Canada saw 792 new novel coronavirus infections on Tuesday, pushing the country’s total case count to 138,695.

Provincial health authorities also said nine new deaths associated with COVID-19 had occurred.

The new deaths bring Canada’s total death toll to 9,188.

Ontario reported 251 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, and health officials in the province said more people had died.

Since the pandemic began, 40,091 have recovered after contracting COVID-19, and the province has administered 3,369,802 tests for the virus.

In Quebec, 292 new infections were detected, bringing the province’s total to 65,554.

Health officials also reported five new deaths.

So far, 57,428 have recovered after falling ill, and 1,932,847 tests have been conducted in Quebec.

In New Brunswick, no new cases of COVID-19 were detected, and health authorities said the province’s death toll remained at two.

A total of 67,067 tests for the respiratory illness have been conducted in New Brunswick and 189 cases are considered to be resolved.

Nova Scotia did not report any new cases or deaths associated with the `novel coronavirus on Wednesday either.

The province has seen 1,086 cases of the virus and 65 deaths. However, 1,020 cases are considered resolved.

Health officials in Nova Scotia have administered 85,175 tests.

Newfoundland and Labrador did not report any new novel coroanvirus infections, and the province said no new deaths had occurred.

More than 260 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province and 35,791 tests have been administered.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases of the virus on Wednesday, including one involving a child under the age of 10.

To date, PEI has seen 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In Saskatchewan 10 new infections were reported, bringing the province’s total case load to 1,741.

However, health authorities said no new deaths had occurred.

Over 1,600 cases of the respiratory illness are considered resolved in Saskatchewan, and provincial health officials have tested 161,933 for the virus.

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Manitoba, but health authorities said the death toll remained at 16.

Since the pandemic began, 1,181 people have recovered from the virus and 157,440 tests have been administered in Manitoba.

Further west in Alberta, 124 new COVID-19 infections were reported, but health officials said the province’s death toll remained at 254.

To date, 14,212 people have recovered after contracting the virus, and 1,143,818 tests have been administered.

British Columbia health officials said 97 new infections were reported on Wednesday, but no new deaths have occurred.

One of the new cases is considered “epidemiologically linked,” meaning it has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.

The province has now seen a total of 7,268 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and 219 deaths.

Health officials have conducted 441,279 tests for COVID-19 in British Columbia and 5,548 people have recovered after falling ill.

No new cases in the territories

None of Canada’s territories reported any new cases or deaths associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In the Northwest Territories all five of the confirmed cases are considered to be resolved.

The territory has conducted 4,335 tests for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Similarly, in the Yukon, all 15 people infected with the virus have recovered.

Thus far, 2,983 people have been tested in the territory.

Nunavut has not yet confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus.

