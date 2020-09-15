Security officer on Parliament Hill tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A member of the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) — which works to safeguard Parliament Hill — has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a Human Resources email sent to all Senate staff obtained by Global News, the individual notified the PPS they had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept 10.

The email suggests the individual worked on the main floor of the Victoria Building on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, and began feeling symptoms the next day.

On Sept. 3, the employee was tested for the respiratory virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, on Sept. 8, the individual attended work and visited a number of locations, including the vehicle screening facility, the men’s locker room, elevators, a break room and the visitor welcome centre.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the email, PPS had no prior knowledge of the situation before Sept. 10.

The email said no senators or Senate staff had any direct contact with the infected person, but that contact tracing has identified 19 people who had come into contact with the individual.

Ottawa Public Health said the contact risk for those 19 individuals is low and that they have all been notified, the email said.

0:44 Coronavirus: Trudeau says COVID-19 has ‘exposed weaknesses’ in Canada Coronavirus: Trudeau says COVID-19 has ‘exposed weaknesses’ in Canada

Steps are being taken to disinfect the affected areas, and the individual is now self-isolating, the email read.

Global News reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.

Story continues below advertisement