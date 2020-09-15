Hamilton police searching for missing psychiatry unit patient

Hamilton Police are looking a man who failed to return to the St. Joseph’s Forensic Psychiatry Unit on the Hamilton mountain over the weekend.
Police say Dakota Summers, 29, was granted a day pass to leave the grounds on Sept. 12 but did not return before his 6:30 p.m. deadline, and subsequently advised hospital staff that he would not be returning.
A Form 49 for his return to the facility was then issued pursuant to the Mental Health Act, the Hamilton police were notified and an investigation was initiated.
Summers is an Indigenous man, who is six-foot-two and 280 lbs. He has short black hair and has the word “Love” tattooed on his left hand and “Faith” tattooed on his right hand.
He was last seen wearing all black clothing, including his shoes, and is still believed to be on the Mountain.
Hospital staff and police say they are concerned for his well-being the longer he is away from the facility.
If you see him, you are asked to call 9-1-1 and not approach or attempt to communicate with him.
Comments