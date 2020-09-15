Man connected with Hamilton human trafficking probe arrested for breaking bail

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a Hamilton man, already facing criminal charges related to human trafficking, for violating bail conditions.

Detectives say the 31-year-old is connected with an investigation that began in April 2020 after a victim came forward to police.

The suspect was arrested and charged with human trafficking-related offences in May.

Investigators say the man was arrested again on Thursday for possession of cocaine and a large sum of cash. He faces eight new charges for allegedly failing to comply with his probation conditions and allegedly trafficking drugs.

Police say the human trafficking investigation is on-going and believe there are more victims that have yet to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

Kedine Reid-King (31yrs) from #HamOnt charged with trafficking cocaine after a human trafficking investigation. HPS believes there may be victims/witnesses who have not spoken with police. They are urged to call detectives at 905-540-6379/546-3831. https://t.co/hJnpys0Z24 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 15, 2020