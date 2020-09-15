Man connected with Hamilton human trafficking probe arrested for breaking bail

Police have arrested a Hamilton man, already facing criminal charges related to human trafficking, for violating bail conditions.
Detectives say the 31-year-old is connected with an investigation that began in April 2020 after a victim came forward to police.
The suspect was arrested and charged with human trafficking-related offences in May.
Investigators say the man was arrested again on Thursday for possession of cocaine and a large sum of cash. He faces eight new charges for allegedly failing to comply with his probation conditions and allegedly trafficking drugs.
Police say the human trafficking investigation is on-going and believe there are more victims that have yet to come forward.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments