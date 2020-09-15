Menu

Crime

Man connected with Hamilton human trafficking probe arrested for breaking bail

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 11:45 am
A Hamilton man, tied to a human trafficking case, was arrested on Thursday Sept. 10, 2020 for violating parole, according to investigators.
Police have arrested a Hamilton man, already facing criminal charges related to human trafficking, for violating bail conditions.

Detectives say the 31-year-old is connected with an investigation that began in April 2020 after a victim came forward to police.

The suspect was arrested and charged with human trafficking-related offences in May.

Investigators say the man was arrested again on Thursday for possession of cocaine and a large sum of cash. He faces eight new charges for allegedly failing to comply with his probation conditions and allegedly trafficking drugs.

Police say the human trafficking investigation is on-going and believe there are more victims that have yet to come forward.

Ontario announces $6M investment for projects combating gun violence, human trafficking, sexual and domestic violence

 

