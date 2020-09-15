Menu

Health

B.C. reports 97 new COVID-19 cases as number of patients in hospital nearly doubles in a week

By Jon Azpiri Global News
B.C. health officials report 97 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 15. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details and explains why numbers are troubling in the northern area of the province.

B.C. health officials reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the number of people in hospital with the disease caused by the coronavirus has nearly doubled in the span of a week.

Sixty-three people are in hospital — the highest total since May 12, a government statement said. A week earlier, there had been only 32 patients.

Are B.C. health officials concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 patients in hospital?
Twenty of those 63 patients are in intensive care, a number that has doubled since Friday.

Another 3,001 people across the province were self-isolating due to potential exposure to the virus.

Meanwhile, the province reported no new COVID-19 deaths — just one day after reporting six new fatalities, including the first in the Northern Health region since the pandemic began.

B.C. officials report 317 new COVID-19 cases over 72-hour period, 6 additional deaths
B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 219.

Tuesday also marked the first time since Aug. 27 that the province recorded back-to-back days with fewer than 100 new cases.

Read more: COVID-19 confirmed at Delta, B.C., secondary school

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday he would review notification guidelines on COVID-19 cases in schools, after the disease was confirmed at three Metro Vancouver high schools recently.

