B.C. reports 97 new COVID-19 cases as number of patients in hospital nearly doubles in a week

B.C. health officials reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the number of people in hospital with the disease caused by the coronavirus has nearly doubled in the span of a week.

Sixty-three people are in hospital — the highest total since May 12, a government statement said. A week earlier, there had been only 32 patients.

Twenty of those 63 patients are in intensive care, a number that has doubled since Friday.

Another 3,001 people across the province were self-isolating due to potential exposure to the virus.

Meanwhile, the province reported no new COVID-19 deaths — just one day after reporting six new fatalities, including the first in the Northern Health region since the pandemic began.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 219.

Tuesday also marked the first time since Aug. 27 that the province recorded back-to-back days with fewer than 100 new cases.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday he would review notification guidelines on COVID-19 cases in schools, after the disease was confirmed at three Metro Vancouver high schools recently.

