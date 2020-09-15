Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Traffic

Manitoba RCMP say extreme highway speeding ‘has to stop’ in year with heavy fatalities

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 12:30 pm
A driver is pulled over by Manitoba RCMP.
A driver is pulled over by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP / Twitter

If you’ve noticed Manitoba RCMP tweeting more often about speeders on the province’s highways, you’re not alone.

The police force says it’s been dealing with a seemingly endless number of extreme speeders — and that they have many more examples than the ones they choose to share online.

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB one of the biggest frustrations is that police know the speeders they catch probably aren’t breaking traffic laws for the first time.

“The odds are astronomically low that it’s the first time they’ve sped, and a police officer happened to be there,” he said.

“You can imagine how much (speeding) is out there that we’re not getting, so that’s the concerning part.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s probably no coincidence that we’ve had the highest number of fatalities… I don’t know if this is ever, but we’re looking at almost 70 deaths already for 2020. Is there a correlation with the speeding? Probably.”

Read more: Manitoba RCMP clock woman going 230 km/h on motorcycle

Manaigre said in some places, like the Perimeter Highway, catching speeders is almost as easy as shooting fish in a barrel — but that’s not the point. People need to get the message.

“Even in the past week, we’ve had, I believe, six fatalities, and there’s usually a link between speeding or alcohol or (no) seatbelts — those high-risk behaviours.”

Reduced speed limits return to Winnipeg school zones
Reduced speed limits return to Winnipeg school zones

Recent high-speed scofflaws highlighted by RCMP include a 40-year-old man who blamed his speed of 194 km/h in a 100 zone on Highway 75 on “down-shifting,” and asked officers not to give him a ticket.

Story continues below advertisement

He was handed a $1,280 fine plus a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI).

A pair of drivers near the west Perimeter Highway on Friday morning were clocked at over 150 km/h, weaving in and out of traffic, due to an incident sparked by a middle finger salute, police said.

The two were pulled over and now each faces a careless driving charge and a serious offence notice.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPTrafficManitoba RCMPSpeedingManitoba trafficmanitoba speedingSgt. Paul Manaigre.
Flyers
More weekly flyers