Manitoba RCMP say extreme highway speeding ‘has to stop’ in year with heavy fatalities

If you’ve noticed Manitoba RCMP tweeting more often about speeders on the province’s highways, you’re not alone.

The police force says it’s been dealing with a seemingly endless number of extreme speeders — and that they have many more examples than the ones they choose to share online.

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB one of the biggest frustrations is that police know the speeders they catch probably aren’t breaking traffic laws for the first time.

“The odds are astronomically low that it’s the first time they’ve sped, and a police officer happened to be there,” he said.

“You can imagine how much (speeding) is out there that we’re not getting, so that’s the concerning part.

This has to stop. On Sept 10, this 40yo male was caught on #MBHwy75 doing 194 in a 100. The driver claimed he was in the process of down shifting and then asked the officer not to ticket him. Fined $1280 + license review with MPI. #rcmpmb #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/deX1aIxXxD — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 14, 2020

“It’s probably no coincidence that we’ve had the highest number of fatalities… I don’t know if this is ever, but we’re looking at almost 70 deaths already for 2020. Is there a correlation with the speeding? Probably.”

Manaigre said in some places, like the Perimeter Highway, catching speeders is almost as easy as shooting fish in a barrel — but that’s not the point. People need to get the message.

“Even in the past week, we’ve had, I believe, six fatalities, and there’s usually a link between speeding or alcohol or (no) seatbelts — those high-risk behaviours.”

Recent high-speed scofflaws highlighted by RCMP include a 40-year-old man who blamed his speed of 194 km/h in a 100 zone on Highway 75 on “down-shifting,” and asked officers not to give him a ticket.

He was handed a $1,280 fine plus a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI).

A pair of drivers near the west Perimeter Highway on Friday morning were clocked at over 150 km/h, weaving in and out of traffic, due to an incident sparked by a middle finger salute, police said.

The two were pulled over and now each faces a careless driving charge and a serious offence notice.

Did you see these 2 speeding on your Fri am commute near the West Perimeter & Centreport? #rcmpmb did. And they almost caused a collision weaving in & out of traffic @ over 150kmh. Both male drivers (ages 28 & 35) charged with Careless Driving + serious offence notice. #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/zuj53FvuEJ — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 14, 2020