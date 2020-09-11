Manitoba RCMP clock woman going 230 km/h on motorcycle

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they clocked a woman riding a motorcycle at 230 km/h on a Manitoba highway this week.

Police say the incident happened on Highway 59 Wednesday night near Grande Point.

The woman drove into a ditch filled with tall grass after being spotted by the cop, according to police.

The 37-year-old blamed it on a broken clutch and was spotted laying in the grass saying she was tired, police say.

RCMP added the woman has an expired licence.

Police say the woman was driving 130 km/h over the posted speed limit. They issued her $1,785 in fines and gave her a court date.

Mounties say this kind of speed can easily kill someone.

37yo female was caught going 230km/h in traffic last night at 11pm on #MBHwy59, near Grande Point, before suddenly driving down into a ditch of tall grass. She told #rcmpmb the clutch was blown & she was laying down in the tall grass because she was tired. pic.twitter.com/X2aqNOa2RL — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 10, 2020