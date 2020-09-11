Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP clock woman going 230 km/h on motorcycle

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 8:11 am
Manitoba RCMP allege a woman was going 230 km/h on this motorcycle.
Manitoba RCMP say they clocked a woman riding a motorcycle at 230 km/h on a Manitoba highway this week.

Police say the incident happened on Highway 59 Wednesday night near Grande Point.

The woman drove into a ditch filled with tall grass after being spotted by the cop, according to police.

Read more: Manitoba speeder handed $1,200 ticket, blames faulty speedometer

The 37-year-old blamed it on a broken clutch and was spotted laying in the grass saying she was tired, police say.

RCMP added the woman has an expired licence.

Police say the woman was driving 130 km/h over the posted speed limit. They issued her $1,785 in fines and gave her a court date.

Mounties say this kind of speed can easily kill someone.

