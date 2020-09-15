Pickup truck stolen from South-West Oxford Township address, OPP say

Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of a truck from South-West Oxford Township.
Police received a report of a stolen vehicle Monday at 9:10 a.m. at a Hamilton Road address.
According to officers, the vehicle was parked at a residence for the weekend, and sometime overnight, the locked vehicle was removed.
Trending Stories
The vehicle is described as a red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments