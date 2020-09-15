Menu

Crime

Pickup truck stolen from South-West Oxford Township address, OPP say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 11:09 am
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of a truck from South-West Oxford Township.

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle Monday at 9:10 a.m. at a Hamilton Road address.

Read more: Teenagers ‘playing chicken’ on Norfolk County road prompts OPP to issue warning

According to officers, the vehicle was parked at a residence for the weekend, and sometime overnight, the locked vehicle was removed.

The vehicle is described as a red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

