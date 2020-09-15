Teenagers ‘playing chicken’ on Norfolk County road prompts OPP to issue warning

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking parents and caregivers to speak to their children after a group of teenagers appeared to be playing chicken with motorists.

OPP say a concerned driver was travelling along Norfolk County Road 23 in Houghton on Sunday around 8:15 p.m. when the driver had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a group of teenagers sitting in the middle of the roadway.

The driver reported to police that the teenagers appeared to sit in the roadway and move at the last minute as vehicles approached, “ultimately playing chicken with the motoring public.”

“Playing on or near busy roads is not safe,” said Insp. Joseph Varga, detachment commander with Norfolk County OPP.

“Parents should know where their children are playing and what they are doing when they go out and make sure they are safe.”

OPP said in a release that this not only puts the teenagers’ lives in danger, but also puts unsuspecting drivers and passengers in the vehicle in danger.

No injuries were reported, and police are encouraging all parents and caregivers to speak to their children about this dangerous game that could have life-ending consequences.