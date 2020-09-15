Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 10:45 am
Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

The province said the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 866 Nova Scotia tests the day before.

Read more: 1 active coronavirus case remains in Nova Scotia as of Monday

To date, Nova Scotia has 84,089 negative test results, 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the province, 1,020 coronavirus cases are now considered resolved.

Trending Stories

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
COVID-19 Impact on Postpartum Mothers
COVID-19 Impact on Postpartum Mothers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsNova Scotiacoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers