No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday

Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

The province said the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 866 Nova Scotia tests the day before.

To date, Nova Scotia has 84,089 negative test results, 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

According to the province, 1,020 coronavirus cases are now considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

