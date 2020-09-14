1 active coronavirus case remains in Nova Scotia as of Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

The province said the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 765 Nova Scotia tests the day prior.

To date, Nova Scotia has 83,576 negative test results, 1,086 positive cases of the coronavirus and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the province, 1,020 cases are now resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed:

Story continues below advertisement

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

1:41 Hundreds attend East Coast Kite Festival, bringing joy during COVID-19 pandemic Hundreds attend East Coast Kite Festival, bringing joy during COVID-19 pandemic