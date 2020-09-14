Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

1 active coronavirus case remains in Nova Scotia as of Monday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 10:58 am
A medical face mask.
A medical face mask. Aleksandr Zubkov via Getty Images

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

The province said the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 765 Nova Scotia tests the day prior.

Read more: Coronavirus — Families march through Wolfville in latest long-term care protest

To date, Nova Scotia has 83,576 negative test results, 1,086 positive cases of the coronavirus and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the province, 1,020 cases are now resolved.

Trending Stories

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
Hundreds attend East Coast Kite Festival, bringing joy during COVID-19 pandemic
Hundreds attend East Coast Kite Festival, bringing joy during COVID-19 pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers