Downtown Hamilton eatery The Mule closes due to COVID-19 case

A downtown Hamilton restaurant has temporarily closed after reporting a positive COVID-19 case on Monday night.

The Mule, at Hughson and King William streets, shut down as part of a plan to clean and sanitize “out of an abundance of caution,” the restaurant said in a post on Facebook.

“We are in the process of having every one of our staff members tested,” said the eatery.

Management went on to say the plan is to reopen on Thursday.

The Mule is a traditional Mexican restaurant run by Hamilton hospitality group The Other Bird.

In July, executive chef and owner Matthew Kershaw told Global News that he was going into Stage 3 of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan with ‘mixed emotions.’

Kershaw said a mask policy would be strictly enforced and that tables would be removed or moved around into a configuration that “feels right.”

Hamilton public health says more than half of the city’s new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have come from people under the age of 30.

The agency reported that 62 per cent of its 31 most recent cases came from residents aged 29 and under, with those between 10 and 19 accounting for 36 per cent of all cases.

Since the pandemic began, Hamilton has had a total of 1,083 confirmed cases, which includes 45 deaths.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks.

Halton Region with 19 new COVID-19 cases

Public Health Halton reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 14, with nine new cases recorded in Oakville.

The region has 1,041 total cases since the pandemic began. There are 60 active cases and overall 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Monday.

The region has no current institutional outbreaks.

Niagara Region reports seven new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 31 active cases.

The region now has 969 total cases and 64 people have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haldimand-Norfolk with two new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The region has an overall total of 485 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say 432 people have since recovered.

The region has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 among residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit revealed no additional cases on Monday.

The region has 167 confirmed cases as of Sept. 14 and five deaths since the pandemic began.

There are two current outbreaks, both in Brantford, at Le Ballon Rouge Daycare and ​John Noble Home nursing home.

The county has three known active COVID-19 cases.

