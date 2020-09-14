Elementary school in Hagersville, Ont., reports COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

An elementary school in Hagersville is asking students, staff and families who came in contact with a reported COVID-19 case to self-isolate for 14 days.

On Sunday night, the principal of Walpole North told families in a release that the school learned of the case on Sunday afternoon, however, no further details were revealed.

“The health unit has also been in direct contact with students, staff and families who have been deemed close contacts to this COVID-19 case,” said principal Randy Ongena.

Class lists, seating charts and information tied to transportation have been turned over by the school to the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU), according to the Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB).

The school will resume classes on Monday for students not self-isolating.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 3 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The HNHU says its total number of coronavirus cases is at 483 as of Sunday, up three since Friday.

The region has 22 active cases in the community.

The health unit says 430 people have recovered from the virus, while 32 people have died with the affliction.