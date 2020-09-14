Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

2 new cases of COVID-19 within Halton public schools

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted September 14, 2020 10:52 am
The Halton District School Board confirms new COVID-19 cases involving two schools.
Lisa Polewski / Global News

There are two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 within schools in Halton Region.

The Halton District School Board website confirms one case each involving Brant Hills Public School in Burlington and Garth Webb Secondary School in Oakville.

Read more: Oakville elementary school staff member tests positive for coronavirus

There is also one active case of the novel coronavirus at the Halton Catholic District School Board’s St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School.

The Halton District School Board also had an employee at Oodenawi Public School who tested positive for COVID-19 and who was present during staff PA days on Sept. 1, 2 and 3, but that case is no longer listed as active on the board’s website.

Read more: Elementary school in Hagersville, Ont., reports COVID-19 case

All of the affected schools remain open and families and staff will be notified by letter of the confirmed cases.

The boards add that Halton Region Public Health will contact any close contacts directly.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus Casescovid-19 casesHalton District School BoardHalton Catholic District School BoardBurlington COVID-19Oakville COVID-19
