2 new cases of COVID-19 within Halton public schools

There are two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 within schools in Halton Region.

The Halton District School Board website confirms one case each involving Brant Hills Public School in Burlington and Garth Webb Secondary School in Oakville.

There is also one active case of the novel coronavirus at the Halton Catholic District School Board’s St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School.

The Halton District School Board also had an employee at Oodenawi Public School who tested positive for COVID-19 and who was present during staff PA days on Sept. 1, 2 and 3, but that case is no longer listed as active on the board’s website.

All of the affected schools remain open and families and staff will be notified by letter of the confirmed cases.

The boards add that Halton Region Public Health will contact any close contacts directly.