Bloc Québécois leader, caucus in isolation after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The leader of the Bloc Québécois and the party’s entire caucus are in self-isolation after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The preventive measure was announced Monday afternoon by the party’s spokesperson in a statement, who said members are taking the proper precautions.

“We will all be screened to ensure the health of our team and strictly adhere to public health guidelines,” said Carolane Landry in a statement. “There is no risk involved. Rest assured that we take this situation very seriously.”

READ MORE: Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade in isolation while awaiting COVID-19 test results

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Landry said the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, works in leader Yves-François Blanchet’s office.

Story continues below advertisement

Bloc MPs will be working virtually while they await their test results.

The precaution comes as the parties in the House of Commons continue debating amongst themselves how the chamber will work once business resumes next week amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

The Liberals are proposing a hybrid system which would allow some MPs to be physically present while others would participate via video conference.

0:33 Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canada ‘not out of the woods’ amid rising case numbers Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canada ‘not out of the woods’ amid rising case numbers

— With files from Global News’ Marc-André Cossette and the Canadian Press