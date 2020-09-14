Okanagan schools take measures to reduce smoke exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan school districts are facing a dilemma as many schools planned to utilize outdoor spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic, but severe smoke is forcing most people indoors.

The Okanagan-Skaha school district says schools will limit smoke exposure by allowing students who are sensitive to smoke to remain indoors during lunch and break times, according to a statement on its website.

School staff are also closing exterior doors and windows to utilize filtered ventilation systems, rescheduling outdoor activities like physical education (PE) and closely monitoring students with asthma and other breathing conditions, the school district says.

“The District will continue to work with the Ministry of Education and public health to ensure our schools continue to be safe environments for our staff and students,” the statement reads.

It is predicted to be a smoky day in BC due to extreme wildfires. Use the BC Asthma Prediction System to see the predicted smoke concentrations in your area: https://t.co/KTOcODTuV8 Limit outdoor exercise and try to create cleaner air spaces at home https://t.co/IaYrPPXVEy pic.twitter.com/yfvyqeHQtB — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) September 14, 2020

“Our COVID-19 infection control practices including regular handwashing, remaining in assigned learning groups and practicing physical distancing will continue to be implemented.”

The BC Teachers’ Federation, which represents 45,000 public school teachers in the province, sounded the alarm on Twitter over the health and safety of its members.

#BCed teachers, if If you are feeling ill tomorrow you should book a sick day. That includes symptoms brought on by the the poor air quality. We need to be especially careful with respiratory symptoms because of COVID19. #bcpoli — BCTF (@bctf) September 14, 2020

“BC Teachers, if you are feeling ill tomorrow (Monday) you should book a sick day. That includes symptoms brought on by the poor air quality,” the BCTF’s tweet says.

“We need to be especially careful with respiratory symptoms because of COVID-19.”

Joe Rogers, Vernon school district superintendent, says all school ventilation systems have had new filters installed this summer and “are in good working order.”

An email was sent to Vernon area schools on Monday morning, alerting administrators, staff and teachers that students who are sensitive to smoke can remain indoors, among other measures.

The Central Okanagan school district has not responded to a request for comment. Following an orientation week, schools resumed full-time in-class instruction on Monday.

The Okanagan remains smothered in smoke from wildfires raging in Washington State, Oregon and California.

The air quality health index is pegged at a 10+, which is considered a very high health risk.

Interior Health says smoke can worsen symptoms for those who have pre-existing respiratory conditions and cardiac disease.

The health authority says people should stay indoors as much as possible, close windows, and limit outdoor exercise until the air clears.

Interior Health adds that schools should encourage students to wear closely fitted masks, which “will provide some protection.”

For more information about smoke exposure and air quality, click here.

