Okanagan Skaha school district releases back-to-school safety plan

The school district for Okanagan Skaha has released its education restart plan for the upcoming school year.

Released on Wednesday, School District 67’s plan calls for an orientation week, Sept. 8-11, with schools fully in session on Sept. 14.

It also announces health and safety protocols, along with information regarding wellness, food programs, personal protective equipment, transportation, learning groups and parent-guardian responsibilities.

“This plan has been created under the guidance and direction of the provincial health officer, and leads with a focus on the safety of all students, staff and families following guidelines from the Health Authority, B.C. Centre for Disease Control, and WorkSafeBC,” said School District 67 superintendent Todd Manuel.

The school district says its restart plan will limit learning groups of no more than 60 students and staff for elementary and middle schools, and 120 for secondary schools.

Further, it said each school will be contacting families prior to Sept. 10, “with clear communication on their plan to facilitate the first day of school process for entry into the building.”

For example, regarding elementary schools, it said depending on the school, some students will convene on a field prior to being called into their class, while others will line up at their classroom on the first day.

“With careful consideration, students will be divided into their learning cohorts ahead of time and will be assigned an entrance/exit to the building,” said the school district.

“Classroom teachers will greet their students at the designated time and entrance and welcome the students into the school.”

For secondary schools, the school district said students will continue to be organized in classrooms.

As for parent-guardian responsibilities, the school district is asking that students undergo a daily health check before being sent off to school.

Regarding busing, the school district said buses will be loaded to allow for physical distancing. But when buses are loaded past physical-distancing limits, students in Grades 6-12 will be required to wear a non-medical mask.

To view the school district’s plan, click here.

