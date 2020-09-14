Dozens of communities to be included in privatized Calgary black bin collection pilot

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is moving ahead with a pilot project for private black cart collection.

The city issued a request for proposals (RFP) on Monday to find a private-sector contractor to collect black carts at about 88,000 homes in much of Calgary’s north and west.

The proposed area covers all of Wards 1 and 2, much of Wards 4 and 6, and some of Ward 3. A total of 41 communities will be a part of the pilot.

Read more: Calgary city council to look at privatizing services to save on tax bills

In November 2019, Council approved the pilot to contract out up to 25 per cent of residential black cart collection services. At the time, Ward 1 Coun. Ward Sutherland said the city could save at least $1 million by contracting out some of the city’s waste and recycling programs.

Story continues below advertisement

When the motion was passed in council, Athabasca University labour professor Bob Barnetson told Global News that residents could see a decline in that service.

“What tends to happen over time is we see the quality of the service begins to deteriorate when it’s privatized, and the cost of that service tends to escalate because, of course, now a private provider not only has to provide a service but also make a profit,” Barnetson told Global News in November.

Communities included in the pilot will be:

Ambleton

Arbour Lake

Aspen Woods

Beddington Heights

Bowness

Christie Park

Citadel

Coach Hill

Cougar Ridge

Crestmont

Dalhousie

Discovery Ridge

Edgemont

Evanston

Glacier Ridge

Greenwood/Greenbriar

Hamptons

Haskayne

Hawkwood

Hidden Valley

Kincora

MacEwan Glen

Medicine Hill

Nolan Hill

Panorama Hills

Patterson

Ranchlands

Rocky Ridge

Royal Oak

Sage Hill

Sandstone Valley

Scenic Acres

Sherwood

Silver Springs

Springbank Hill

Strathcona Park

Symons Valley Ranch

Tuscany

Valley Ridge

Varsity

West Springs

The pilot is expected to begin in 2022 and run at least seven years.

Story continues below advertisement

–with files from Doug Vaessen