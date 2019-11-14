Calgary city council to look at privatizing services to save on tax bills

A Calgary city councillor has a plan to privatize some city services in an attempt to save what he said would be millions of tax dollars.

Ward Sutherland says the city would save at least $1 million a year by contracting out a parcel of the Calgary’s waste and recycling program – specifically the black cart pickup program.

“It would be 25 per cent of the waste removal. We had has this conversation with management over the last couple of years.” Sutherland said.

“The move would affect 30 to 40 drivers. It’s a pilot project that would have to last six to seven years because of the recoup of the equipment. Then we would take a look at if we would expand it further.”

The notice of motion will be going to council on Monday. Sutherland said he’s confident it will pass because a majority of 10 councillors have already signed on in support.

Story continues below advertisement

Sutherland said he’s also eager to see how the pilot project stacks up against the city-run program.

“It’s really going to give us the opportunity to compare apples to apples and see the cost efficiencies, to see if we can save additional money,” he said. Tweet This

Sutherland said it could also lead to the city looking at the privatization of more city services, starting with another notice of motion that would see private contractors run city-owned golf courses.

“The message is: we can’t sustain it,” Sutherland said.

3:50 Higher taxes or fewer services? Calgary tackles budget shortfall Higher taxes or fewer services? Calgary tackles budget shortfall

”With the golf courses, the wages are just way too high and it’s not sustainable. Every year we are losing about $2 million with all the courses and we need some help and cooperation in having the wages in line with the reality of the market.”

READ MORE: Calgary city council looking at scenarios to increase or freeze tax rate as budget talks continue

Council is grappling with a $52 million shortfall in this year’s budget and is considering all the options as it prepares to go line-by-line through all the services the city provides.

Sutherland said it’s his job to save money and find efficiencies. The notice of motion to privatize golf operations will be heard Monday or at the latest a week later when council begins its budget deliberations in ernnest.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even if we are at $800,000 to $1 million or $2 million, well we have 69 service lines,” Sutherland said.

“When you start adding it up, it could easily amount to $50 million or so of permanent savings and efficiencies and could add up to more money long term.”