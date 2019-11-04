Menu

Politics

Calgary councillors call for wage reduction at city hall amid $70M budget shortfall

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 9:49 am
Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas (left), Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu (centre) and Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca (right).
Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas (left), Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu (centre) and Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca (right). Global News

Three Calgary councillors have joined together to push for a wage reduction at city hall in the wake of a forecasted multimillion-dollar budget shortfall.

Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas, Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu and Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca are calling for a five per cent blanket wage reduction for all city hall staffers — including their fellow councillors and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

READ MORE: Councillor wants Calgary union employees to agree to wage freeze

The trio will bring forward an urgent notice of motion suggesting the wage reduction at the Monday priorities and finance committee meeting.

The move comes ahead of budget deliberations later this month, at which time councillors expect to be dealing with a municipal budget shortfall of at least $70 million following the release of the Jason Kenney government’s provincial budget.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta Budget 2019: Deferred provincial funding puts Calgary’s Green Line LRT ‘in jeopardy’

The councillors will discuss the details of their proposal at a 1 p.m. media availability in front of city hall.

