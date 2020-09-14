Menu

Crime

Man arrested following seizure of 310K illegal cigarettes in Saint John: RCMP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 10:41 am
Image of the 310,000 illegal cigarettes seized.
Image of the 310,000 illegal cigarettes seized. RCMP

The Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP say they arrested a man after 310,000 illegal cigarettes were seized in Saint John, N.B.

On Sept. 11, the RCMP said they stopped a vehicle hauling a trailer on Route 7 at 4:20 a.m. During the stop, they noticed contraband tobacco inside the vehicle.

READ MORE: Emergency crews searching for 2 people after pickup truck drives off ferry in New Brunswick

“A subsequent search of the vehicle and trailer revealed more than 310,000 illegal cigarettes,” police said in a news release.

According to authorities, the cigarettes were seized, and a 45-year-old man from Moncton was arrested and later released from custody.

The man is scheduled to appear in Saint John provincial court at a later date.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

Illegal cigarettes a growing concern in New Brunswick
Illegal cigarettes a growing concern in New Brunswick
