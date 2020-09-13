Menu

Canada

Emergency crews searching for 2 people after pickup truck drives off ferry in New Brunswick

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 12:02 pm
Global News

Emergency crews responded to a report Sunday of a pickup truck that drove off the Long Point Ferry that was crossing Belleisle Bay in New Brunswick.

RCMP say they received a call about the incident at 1:50 a.m. and it’s believed there were two occupants in the vehicle.

The RCMP, coast guard, Department of Transportation and Hampton Fire & Rescue are searching for the two occupants.

The RCMP say they’re still trying to determine what happened, but the focus right now is finding the occupants of the truck.

—More to come

