Vehicle pileup on Wolfe Island leaves teenager in critical condition: OPP

A multiple-vehicle collision on Wolfe Island on Sunday has left a teenage driver in critical condition, the OPP say.

Leeds County OPP were called to Base Line Road at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two pickup trucks, a motorcycle and an ATV were involved in the crash, according to the OPP.

The 16-year-old driver of the ATV, a resident of Wolfe Island, was transported to hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old also from Wolfe Island, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Base Line Road was closed until approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday.