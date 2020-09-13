Menu

Canada

Woman missing following crash west of Cabri, Sask., found with injuries

By Mickey Djuric Global News
RCMP are looking for a missing woman following a crash in rural Saskatchewan.

A woman who went missing following a single-vehicle crash in a rural area, Saturday, has been found a day later, say officials.

Swift Current RCMP say the 41-year-old woman was found safe by a motorist at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

She was spotted on a trail three kilometres southwest of the collision site.

The crash happened on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m. on Grid Road 738, about 11 kilometres west of Cabri and eight kilometres south of Shackleton, an area that’s 80 kilometres northwest of Swift Current.

Police say the woman has non-life-threatening injuries. She has been transported to hospital.

