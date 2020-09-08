Menu

Canada

2 bodies found in northern Saskatchewan lake after canoe flips

By Thomas Piller Global News
Search and rescue member found dead, second in critical condition, after searching for missing snowmobiler traveling from Manitoba to Saskatchewan.
Wollaston Lake RCMP two people from a flipped canoe were found dead during the early morning hours on on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Google Maps

Two people were found dead after a canoe flipped in northern Saskatchewan, according to Wollaston Lake RCMP.

It was reported two boys, aged 16 and 14, and an 18-year-old man had taken the canoe from a barge dock and tried to cross Welcome Bay at roughly 10:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release.

Wollaston Lake RCMP said the canoe flipped during the trip and all occupants fell into the water as a result. Weather conditions at the time were windy and is was about five degrees Celsius, police said.

The 14-year-old boy managed to safely swim to shore.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, several community members and the Canadian Rangers began using boats to search for the teenager and man within minutes of the initial report.

Both missing people were located dead at roughly 4 a.m. on Tuesday, RCMP said.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

Wollaston Lake is approximately 770 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

