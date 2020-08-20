Body of missing 23-year-old recovered from Bittern Lake, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a missing man was recovered from a northern Saskatchewan lake on Thursday.

RCMP say the 23-year-old man’s body was discovered at around 11:30 a.m. on Bittern Lake.

Police and rescue teams have been searching the shore and water since Saturday for the man who had jumped into the lake to rescue another person.

According to police, eight people were boating at the time when a wave crashed over the boat and swept a woman overboard.

The man jumped into the lake after her. Police say the woman resurfaced but the man did not.

The others on the boat had to swim to shore as the boat started to take on water. Police and patrol units spent the next five days looking for the man.

