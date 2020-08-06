Body of 6-year-old boy who got swept away in Makwa Lake found

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a six-year-old boy has been discovered months after he was swept away by strong currents, officials say.

On June 23, the boy was playing on a sandbar near Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation on Makwa Lake when he was pulled in by the currents, say Saskatchewan RCMP.

Loon Lake RCMP, nearby residents and search teams lead the initial recovery efforts with the search continuing for months.

On Wednesday, at around 3 p.m., members from the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team recovered the boy’s body.

According to RCMP, the body was located over a kilometre away from where he was last seen, which was the southeast end of Makwa Lake.

Saskatchewan RCMP said the strong currents caused the boy to drown.

