Canada

Body of 6-year-old boy who got swept away in Makwa Lake found

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 7:26 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP said strong currents in the Saskatchewan lakes caused the drowning of the six-year-old boy.
Saskatchewan RCMP said strong currents in the Saskatchewan lakes caused the drowning of the six-year-old boy.

The body of a six-year-old boy has been discovered months after he was swept away by strong currents, officials say.

On June 23, the boy was playing on a sandbar near Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation on Makwa Lake when he was pulled in by the currents, say Saskatchewan RCMP.

Read more: 4 kids have died from drowning in Saskatchewan over past 6 weeks: Lifesaving Society

Loon Lake RCMP, nearby residents and search teams lead the initial recovery efforts with the search continuing for months.

On Wednesday, at around 3 p.m., members from the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team recovered the boy’s body.

Trending Stories

According to RCMP, the body was located over a kilometre away from where he was last seen, which was the southeast end of Makwa Lake.

Read more: High levels of South Saskatchewan River raises safety concerns

Saskatchewan RCMP said the strong currents caused the boy to drown.

Health Matters: Lifesaving tips to prevent drowning
Health Matters: Lifesaving tips to prevent drowning
