Body of missing tuber on Battle River found by Saskatchewan RCMP, searchers

The body of a young man who went missing while tubing on a river in western Saskatchewan has been found, Maidstone RCMP say.

Police say the 18-year-old Lashburn man was tubing on Battle River south of Waseca on July 4 when he became separated from his friends when a storm rolled in.

A number of police and civilian agencies, along with hundreds of local residents, helped in the search for the man.

His body was found two days later. Police have not released his name.

RCMP said they have received several calls so far this year for incidents on lakes and rivers and are reminding people to take safety precautions.

The Lifesaving Society says there are a number of measures people should take before heading out on the water.

Those include wearing a life-jacket or personal floatation device, keeping an eye on the weather and supervising young children around water.

“The Lifesaving Society is saddened by all drowning incidents in the province, and we wish to remind everyone of the ever-present danger that open water such as lakes, rivers and streams presents to all of us,” the organization said in a statement.

“And now, with an increased water level on our two main river systems (north and south Saskatchewan rivers), water that once was shallow enough to walk in may be much deeper and have a stronger current.”

