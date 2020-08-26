9-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Pike Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found on the shore of Pike Lake, southwest of Saskatoon, yesterday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it joined other emergency responders shortly after 4 p.m. after reports that the boy had gone missing near the water.

Water rescue crews said they arrived to find the boy unresponsive.

Crews started CPR and the boy was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

According to CKOM, the boy’s grandmother says he is still in hospital in critical condition.

Fire department officials said the boy was not wearing a life jacket or PFD.

