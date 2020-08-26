Menu

Comments

Canada

9-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Pike Lake

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 10:32 am
Water rescue crews said they arrived to find the nine-year-old boy unresponsive on the shore of Pike Lake.
A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found on the shore of Pike Lake, southwest of Saskatoon, yesterday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it joined other emergency responders shortly after 4 p.m. after reports that the boy had gone missing near the water.

Read more: Body of man missing in Lake Diefenbaker located

Water rescue crews said they arrived to find the boy unresponsive.

Crews started CPR and the boy was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

According to CKOM, the boy’s grandmother says he is still in hospital in critical condition.

Fire department officials said the boy was not wearing a life jacket or PFD.

Responders honoured for saving drowning 5-year-old girl in Saskatchewan
Responders honoured for saving drowning 5-year-old girl in Saskatchewan
