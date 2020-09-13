Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 case reported within Penticton Indian Band, contact-tracing underway

By Shelby Thom Global News
A COVID-19 exposure event occurred at the funeral of a First Nations member in Oliver, B.C., on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11, according to the Penticton Indian Band. Anyone who attended the wake is asked to self-isolate.
A COVID-19 exposure event occurred at the funeral of a First Nations member in Oliver, B.C., on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11, according to the Penticton Indian Band. Anyone who attended the wake is asked to self-isolate. Google Maps

The Penticton Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre says it was notified of a positive COVID-19 test result within the community on Saturday.

The band’s nursing team is in the early stages of contact-tracing, according to a bulletin posted on the PIB’s website.

Read more: B.C.’s Tla’amin First Nation declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 outbreak

“It has been strongly recommended that anyone who attended the wake and/or funeral of our Nation member in Oliver on September 10 and 11 self-isolate immediately, and self-monitor for symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue,” the PIB says.

The COVID-19 alert bulletin posted to the Sn’pintktn Penticton Facebook page.
The COVID-19 alert bulletin posted to the Sn’pintktn Penticton Facebook page. Sn'pintktn Penticton/Facebook

Those affected are asked to contact PIB Health at 236-700-0674.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fisher River, Peguis tests show first probable COVID-19 cases on Manitoba First Nations

According to a notice posted to the Sn’pintktn Penticton Facebook page, PIB nurses will be available to provide COVID-19 screening and testing on Sept. 13 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Testing will be done in a drive-thru format, the notice states.

Indigenous Services Canada is aware of 85 COVID-19 cases on First Nations reserves in British Columbia as of Sept. 10, according to the government of Canada website.

B.C. COVID-19 numbers hit record highs
B.C. COVID-19 numbers hit record highs

As of July 31, the percentage of First Nations individuals living on-reserve and reporting positive for COVID-19 is one-quarter the rate of the general Canadian population.

Indigenous Services Canada says the COVID-19 case fatality rate for First Nations individuals living on-reserve is about one-fifth that of the fatality rate in the general Canadian population.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 80 per cent of those testing positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusPenticton Indian BandCOVID-19 ExposurePenticton coronavirusPenticton Indian Band coronavirusPenticton Indian Band COVID-19Penticton Indian Band Emergency Operations CentrePIB COVID-19 exposure
Flyers
More weekly flyers