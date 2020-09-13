COVID-19 case reported within Penticton Indian Band, contact-tracing underway

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre says it was notified of a positive COVID-19 test result within the community on Saturday.

The band’s nursing team is in the early stages of contact-tracing, according to a bulletin posted on the PIB’s website.

“It has been strongly recommended that anyone who attended the wake and/or funeral of our Nation member in Oliver on September 10 and 11 self-isolate immediately, and self-monitor for symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue,” the PIB says.

The COVID-19 alert bulletin posted to the Sn’pintktn Penticton Facebook page. Sn'pintktn Penticton/Facebook

Those affected are asked to contact PIB Health at 236-700-0674.

According to a notice posted to the Sn’pintktn Penticton Facebook page, PIB nurses will be available to provide COVID-19 screening and testing on Sept. 13 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Testing will be done in a drive-thru format, the notice states.

Indigenous Services Canada is aware of 85 COVID-19 cases on First Nations reserves in British Columbia as of Sept. 10, according to the government of Canada website.

As of July 31, the percentage of First Nations individuals living on-reserve and reporting positive for COVID-19 is one-quarter the rate of the general Canadian population.

Indigenous Services Canada says the COVID-19 case fatality rate for First Nations individuals living on-reserve is about one-fifth that of the fatality rate in the general Canadian population.

More than 80 per cent of those testing positive for COVID-19 have recovered.