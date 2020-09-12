Menu

Advertisement
Education

Hospitality industry: Up to 40 people eligible for online training program at Okanagan College

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 7:34 pm
A 46-week online program at Okanagan College, which includes 10 weeks of work experience, received a $600K boost from the provincial government.
A 46-week online program at Okanagan College, which includes 10 weeks of work experience, received a $600K boost from the provincial government. Jules Knox / Global News

An online training program at Okanagan College has received a big financial boost from the provincial government.

Aimed at people seeking jobs in the hospitality industry, the program is for residents from Revelstoke to Penticton.

And on Saturday, the province doled out $611,000 in funding for the hospitality training program.

“Up to 40 eligible British Columbians will be able to tap into a unique online training program at Okanagan College and gain work experience to prepare them for jobs in the hospitality industry,” the province said in a press release.

B.C.’s minister of social development, Shane Simpson, said the tourism sector is resilient, adding “we’re seeing evidence of that in the Okanagan and Shuswap as businesses begin to reopen.”

According to Simpson, the program will provide specialized training and practical experience, ensuring ready-to-go employees for local restaurants, resorts, hotels and museums.

The 46-week program — the Hospitality Professional Program Project-Based Labour Market Training — includes virtual classroom training plus 10 weeks of work experience.

Those interested in the program can contact their local WorkBC centre.

“There’s been a great deal of interest and support from local stakeholders in this project,” said Tourism Minister Lisa Beare.

“Businesses are reopening and they’re looking for fully-trained employees who have a variety of skills. This training is a boost to the tourism industry and will provide much-needed jobs to people in the region.”

