Ontario reports 232 new coronavirus cases as record number of tests processed

Ontario reported 232 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 44,300.

It’s the highest single-day increase in cases since June 29, when 257 were reported.

“Toronto is reporting 77 cases with 62 in Peel and 27 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Like yesterday, 67 per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. Locally, 27 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 reporting no new cases. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all declined today.”

Elliott said more than 35,000 additional tests have been processed, which is a single-day record for the province.

More to come.

