Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Ontario reports 232 new coronavirus cases as record number of tests processed

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 10:21 am
Coronavirus: Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau push vigilance as COVID-19 cases rise
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19 case numbers have jumped to the highest level in Ontario in 10 weeks.

Ontario reported 232 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 44,300.

It’s the highest single-day increase in cases since June 29, when 257 were reported.

Doug Ford urges Ontarians to avoid large gatherings amid 'uptick' in coronavirus cases

“Toronto is reporting 77 cases with 62 in Peel and 27 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Like yesterday, 67 per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. Locally, 27 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 reporting no new cases. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all declined today.”

Elliott said more than 35,000 additional tests have been processed, which is a single-day record for the province.

More to come.

Coronavirus: TDSB announces virtual classes delayed by a couple more days
