Coronavirus: No new cases, testing surpasses 26,000 for Peterborough and area

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

That keeps the overall case total at 106 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. The last new case was reported on Monday.

Of the 106 cases, there is only one active case in the region, the health unit reports.

Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

The health unit also reported 26,050 people have been tested for the virus to date — an additional 150 people since Thursday’s update.

A weekday drive-thru testing centre — for asymptomatic individuals — relocated Tuesday to the parking lot of Northcrest Arena in the city’s north end. The centre runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

