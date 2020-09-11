Recoveries near 1,600 as Saskatchewan adds 13 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Friday.

Health officials said there were 13 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,688 since the first case was reported in March. They added that a false positive was removed from the count.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in central-east with seven while four are in Saskatoon and the remainder in the far northeast and Regina zones.

All current hospitalizations in the province are in Saskatoon — two are receiving inpatient care.

Five more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,598.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 66 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases minus recoveries and deaths.

Health officials said investigations completed thus far have found that 19 of current active cases are in “communal living settings.”

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to a press release, 1,683 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday in Saskatchewan. To date, over 155,330 tests have been carried out in the province.

1:51 Staff COVID-19 case pushes Indian Head Elementary students online Staff COVID-19 case pushes Indian Head Elementary students online

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.