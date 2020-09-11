Menu

Comments

Traffic

OPP lay more than 8,200 traffic charges over Labour Day long weekend

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 3:57 pm
Police say speeding was the leading offence among motorists, with 5,821 of those charges laid on OPP-patrolled roads in the province.
Police say speeding was the leading offence among motorists, with 5,821 of those charges laid on OPP-patrolled roads in the province.

The Ontario Provincial Police say they laid more than 8,200 traffic charges during their four-day road safety blitz over the Labour Day long weekend.

Police say speeding was the leading offence among motorists, with 5,821 of those charges laid on OPP-patrolled roads in the province.

Read more: Cellphone traffic stop on Hwy. 401 turns into $932K cannabis, cash seizure: Middlesex OPP

Officers also laid 250 charges for not wearing a seat belt, 157 charges for stunt driving, 110 impaired driving charges and 98 charges for distracted driving.

Throughout the long weekend, the OPP say they responded to two fatal crashes and one fatal off-road vehicle incident that claimed the lives of three people.

Throughout the weekend, police say they initiated more than 8,400 traffic stops that were aimed at educating people about safe driving.

