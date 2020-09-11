Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

North Okanagan man in custody after allegedly resisting arrest, fighting with police dog

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 3:01 pm
Vernon RCMP say a tip from the public led officers to finding a man inside a residence despite court conditions not to be there.
Vernon RCMP say a tip from the public led officers to finding a man inside a residence despite court conditions not to be there. File / Global News

A wanted man is in custody after allegedly resisting arrest and tangling with a police dog.

According to Vernon RCMP, the man was reportedly inside a residence despite court-ordered conditions not to be there.

A tip from the public led officers to the man’s location, the 4200 block of Alexis Park Drive, during the noon hour on Thursday.

Read more: 3 Vernon residents arrested, in custody after fleeing, crashing in stolen vehicle

Police say they made numerous attempts to have the man willingly exit the residence, but that he didn’t comply.

Police Dog Services were called in, and according to RCMP, officers told the man he was under arrest and warned him of the K9 unit. They added the man “ignored the attempts of our officers to de-escalate the situation.”

Story continues below advertisement
Burnaby RCMP respond to fight on side of Highway 1
Burnaby RCMP respond to fight on side of Highway 1

“He was found hiding in one of the bedrooms by the police dog, and once discovered, resisted arrest and tried to fight the police dog,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Trending Stories

“Our police dogs often are put at great risk in order to protect the police officers and the public. We are thankful that, in this instance, our dog was not injured.”

Police say following a brief struggle, he was taken into custody and was treated at hospital for minor injuries sustained during the arrest.

RCMP say the 36-year-old man from Vernon had multiple warrants for his arrest and that he’s now facing an additional charge of failing to comply with a release order.

RCMP search for break and enter suspect in Spallumcheen
RCMP search for break and enter suspect in Spallumcheen
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOkanaganArrestNorth OkanaganPolice Dogvernon rcmpK9 UnitNorth Okanagan Vernon RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers