North Okanagan man in custody after allegedly resisting arrest, fighting with police dog

A wanted man is in custody after allegedly resisting arrest and tangling with a police dog.

According to Vernon RCMP, the man was reportedly inside a residence despite court-ordered conditions not to be there.

A tip from the public led officers to the man’s location, the 4200 block of Alexis Park Drive, during the noon hour on Thursday.

Police say they made numerous attempts to have the man willingly exit the residence, but that he didn’t comply.

Police Dog Services were called in, and according to RCMP, officers told the man he was under arrest and warned him of the K9 unit. They added the man “ignored the attempts of our officers to de-escalate the situation.”

“He was found hiding in one of the bedrooms by the police dog, and once discovered, resisted arrest and tried to fight the police dog,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“Our police dogs often are put at great risk in order to protect the police officers and the public. We are thankful that, in this instance, our dog was not injured.”

Police say following a brief struggle, he was taken into custody and was treated at hospital for minor injuries sustained during the arrest.

RCMP say the 36-year-old man from Vernon had multiple warrants for his arrest and that he’s now facing an additional charge of failing to comply with a release order.

