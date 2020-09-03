Menu

Crime

3 Vernon residents arrested, in custody after fleeing, crashing in stolen vehicle

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 1:16 pm
Vernon RCMP say an officer spotted a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, but the getaway effort was shortlived as it crashed within a block.
Vernon RCMP say an officer spotted a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, but the getaway effort was shortlived as it crashed within a block. File / Global News

Three people were arrested and are in custody after fleeing in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, say police.

According to Vernon RCMP, an officer from the downtown enforcement unit on routine patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot along 34th Street in Vernon.

Police say as the officer pulled up to the vehicle, it was recognized as being stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction.

RCMP say the vehicle then fled the scene, attempting to evade police.

The officer, however, reportedly recognized the driver and did not pursue the vehicle.

“As our officer was on the radio updating the other units, he heard a noise that sounded like a collision,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

“Our officer saw the stolen vehicle had circled the block and collided with an unoccupied vehicle parked roadside on 34th Street.”

Police say prior to the officer’s arrival at the collision, two of the occupants fled the scene.

A 28-year-old woman was immediately taken into custody, while a 43-year-old man was arrested within a block of the collision.

Police Dog Services were called in, and a 41-year-old man was taken into custody without incident from a nearby residential area.

RCMP say there are no reports of injuries, and that all three individuals are from the Vernon area and are known to police. They remain in custody as police continue to investigate.

