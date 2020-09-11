Motorcylist dead after road collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

MELVERN SQUARE, N.S. – RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley say a 22-year-old man is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

Police say the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Bridge Street in Melvern Square, Annapolis County.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but the Mounties say he was from Tremont, N.S.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.