Motorcylist dead after road collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley: RCMP

MELVERN SQUARE, N.S. – RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley say a 22-year-old man is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a car.
Police say the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Bridge Street in Melvern Square, Annapolis County.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
The victim’s identity has not been released, but the Mounties say he was from Tremont, N.S.
RCMP probing two crime scenes after possible shooting in Burnaby
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Comments