Comments

Traffic

Motorcylist dead after road collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2020 12:44 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal crash.
MELVERN SQUARE, N.S. – RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley say a 22-year-old man is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

Police say the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Bridge Street in Melvern Square, Annapolis County.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but the Mounties say he was from Tremont, N.S.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.

