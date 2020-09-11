Street performances set to replace Burlington’s Sound of Music festival

Send this page to someone via email

“Pop-up” acoustic performances are set to replace Burlington’s postponed Sound of Music festival over the next two months.

Organizers of the long-running music event, which typically operates in mid-June, are bringing it back in the form of street performances, one location at a time.

The 2020 festival was replaced by online streaming shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout September and October, organizers will hire local artists to play acoustic shows at Spencer Smith Park, City Hall, Burlington and Aldershot GO stations, and other locations to be announced later.

“It is important for us to help local artists during this difficult time. They’ve been out of work facing ongoing uncertainty and miss connecting with audiences,” said festival executive director Myles Rusak in a release.

“More establishments in town are finding safe ways to bring back live music and we’ll be doing our part to showcase them as well.”

Organizers will announce future events via the Sound of Music’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts in addition to their website.

We’re bringing back live music to Burlington! Throughout Sept & Oct, we're hiring local artists to entertain “pop-up” acoustic style on the streets of our community. The first performance will be outside City Hall noon-1pm tomorrow.#BurlON #SOM2020 #popup #music #performance pic.twitter.com/NHFosWPtvw — Sound of Music Festival (@BSOMF) September 10, 2020