Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Street performances set to replace Burlington’s Sound of Music festival

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 10:22 am
Organizers of Burlington's Sound of Music festival say they will be offering "pop-up" street performances across the city over two months.
Organizers of Burlington's Sound of Music festival say they will be offering "pop-up" street performances across the city over two months. @BSOMF

“Pop-up” acoustic performances are set to replace Burlington’s postponed Sound of Music festival over the next two months.

Organizers of the long-running music event, which typically operates in mid-June, are bringing it back in the form of street performances, one location at a time.

The 2020 festival was replaced by online streaming shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Non-profit offers open house aboard training vessel on Hamilton harbour

Throughout September and October, organizers will hire local artists to play acoustic shows at Spencer Smith Park, City Hall, Burlington and Aldershot GO stations, and other locations to be announced later.

“It is important for us to help local artists during this difficult time. They’ve been out of work facing ongoing uncertainty and miss connecting with audiences,” said festival executive director Myles Rusak in a release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“More establishments in town are finding safe ways to bring back live music and we’ll be doing our part to showcase them as well.”

Organizers will announce future events via the Sound of Music’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts in addition to their website.

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BurlingtonBurlington City Hallsound of musicSpencer Smith Parkacoustic performances burlingtonburlington sound of musicmyles rusak
Flyers
More weekly flyers