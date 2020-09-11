Menu

Lifestyle

Non-profit offers open house aboard training vessel on Hamilton harbour

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 9:21 am
Tall Ship TS Playfair makes its home in Hamilton Habour.
Tall Ship TS Playfair makes its home in Hamilton Habour. brigs.ca

An open house over two days will give Hamiltonians a chance to experience life on a tall ship.

Sail training vessel TS Playfair, which now makes its home in Hamilton, will host events on Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

Visitors can check out the 33-tonne, 72-foot, steel-hulled, two-masted, square-rigged brigantine at the Harbour West Marina, on Guise Street near the Leander Boat Club.

The open house will also allow access to above and below decks.

The TS Playfair is the only Canadian ship to be commissioned by a reigning monarch, christened in 1973 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Over the last 48 years, the vessel has been training 13- to 18-year olds through a sailing program offered by non-profit Brigs.

Masks and social distancing are required.

