Montreal police investigating woman’s death on Nuns’ Island as homicide

Montreal police say the death of a 57-year-old woman in Nuns’ Island on Monday has been ruled a homicide.

The woman’s body was found at around 11 p.m. inside a vehicle in an indoor parking lot after relatives expressed concern over her absence.

At the time, police said her death was considered suspicious because there appeared to be traces of violence on her body.

“After receiving results of the autopsy, investigators are now considering it the 15th homicide of the year,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Comtois said the investigation is ongoing.

