Quebec to use money collected from COVID-19 fines to help crime victims

The Quebec government is investing $5 million collected from fines handed out during the novel coronavirus pandemic to help victims of crime.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette announced the initiative on Monday, saying the money will be given to organizations that provide direct services to victims.

“The pandemic context has exacerbated certain pre-existing situations among people who are victims of crime,” he said in a statement.

The funding is specifically slated for organizations to modernize their services, facilities and intervention tools to offer better support to their clients.

In Quebec, the fines for violating public health guidelines such as physical distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, can go as high as $6,000.

The fines were first introduced in April, when Premier François Legault called on police forces and municipalities to crack down on people flouting the rules.