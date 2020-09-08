Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman on Nun’s Island

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 7:09 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating a death after a woman was found dead in a Nun’s Island parking garage.

Spokesperson Const. Caroline Chevrefils said about 11 p.m. on Monday, officers found a woman who appeared unconscious in an indoor parking lot. Chevrefils said relatives of the woman were “worried about her absence,” and came to the condo building where she lived to check in on her.

By the time constables arrived, firefighters who had gotten there first, had already checked her vital signs. The 57-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chevrefils said the death has been ruled “suspicious” by investigators, adding that there seem to be “traces of violence on her body.”

The area has been protected for forensic investigators and crime-scene technicians to better understand exactly what happened.

