6 new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka as local total climbs to 743

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 743, including 37 deaths.

The new cases are mostly in Barrie and involve people between the ages of 18 and 34.

The Huntsville cases involve two people who are between the ages of 35 and 64.

All but one of the Barrie cases are under investigation, with one being community-acquired.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Both of the Huntsville cases are related to close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

Of the region’s total 743 COVID-19 cases, 90 per cent — 668 people — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital. Approximately 20 per cent of the area’s coronavirus cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 21 COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe County and Muskoka — three of which are ongoing at long-term care homes in Barrie and Bracebridge, as well as at a workplace in Muskoka.

Other regional outbreaks that have ended include 10 long-term care homes in the region, three workplaces, four retirement homes and one group home.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 170 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 43,855, including 2,814 deaths.