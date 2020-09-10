Ontario reports 170 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total at 43,855

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 170 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 43,855.

Thursday’s case count is an increase from Wednesday, which saw 149 new cases, however more tests were processed on Thursday.

This is also the 15th day in a row with cases above the 100 mark.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,814 as one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 39,474 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 142 from the previous day.

Thursday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 55, York Region with 28, Peel Region with 22, Durham Region with 13, and Ottawa with 12.

“Locally, 28 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Elliott also said nearly 25,000 tests were processed over the last 24 hours.

The province has completed 3,213,336 tests since the pandemic began. There are currently 25,850 people awaiting test results.

There are 142 more resolved cases today. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all continue to remain essentially stable. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 10, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

20,571 people are male — an increase of 91 cases.

22,975 people are female — an increase of 79 cases.

3,057 people are 19 and under — an increase of 33 cases.

13,971 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 73 cases.

12,989 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 55 cases.

7,702 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 10 cases.

6,129 people are 80 and over — an increase of one case.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

Ontario has 54 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (which is down by one from the previous day), with 14 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and nine patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

The newly reported numbers for Thursday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Wednesday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged from the previous day. There are 16 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by two. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 35 active cases among long-term care residents and 35 active cases among staff.

