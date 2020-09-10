Brantford police seize more than 7 kilos of marijuana in raid of illegal storefront

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford Police say they seized more than seven kilograms of marijuana when they raided an unlicensed cannabis store in the downtown core on Thursday.

Police say officers visited the store after receiving complaints regarding the sale of illicit cannabis.

When they arrived, police say cannabis and price lists were clearly visible. They say as officers secured the location, they also spotted what appeared to be cocaine.

After obtaining a search warrant officers seized 7,494 grams of cannabis, 244 grams of hash, a gram of suspected cocaine and a host of THS infused edibles including candies, brownies, moon rock, bits and bites and banana bread.

Officers also seized a candy floss machine used to create THC-infused cotton candy.

Police say they seized cash and financial records from the storefront which was not licensed to sell cannabis or cannabis-related products.

They also say that none of the merchandise came from licensed distributors.

A 39-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both of Brantford, were arrested and are facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of distributing, possession for the purpose of selling, and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).