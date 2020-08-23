Menu

Crime

Brantford police pull over golf cart, charge man with impaired driving

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 23, 2020 2:33 pm
Brantford Police have charged a man after stopping a golf cart on Wayne Gretzky Parkway.
Brantford police say a 23-year-old man had double the legal limit of alcohol in his system after he was pulled over while driving a golf cart on Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Police were called at around 7 p.m. Saturday after a citizen spotted a man driving a golf cart northbound on Wayne Gretzky Parkway at Henry Street.

The concerned citizen told police that the man appeared to have an alcoholic beverage in his hand.

Officers found the golf cart travelling northbound on Wayne Gretzky Parkway at Lynden Road and stopped the vehicle.

Police say they saw an open alcohol container and allege the driver showed signs of intoxication.

According to police, the man failed a roadside breathalyzer test and was arrested after his blood-alcohol reading was double the legal limit.

The man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol limit exceeding 80 mg and driving with an open container of liquor.

His licence was also suspended for 90 days.

