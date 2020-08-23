Brantford police pull over golf cart, charge man with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford police say a 23-year-old man had double the legal limit of alcohol in his system after he was pulled over while driving a golf cart on Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Police were called at around 7 p.m. Saturday after a citizen spotted a man driving a golf cart northbound on Wayne Gretzky Parkway at Henry Street.

The concerned citizen told police that the man appeared to have an alcoholic beverage in his hand.

In case you were wondering if intoxicated operation of a golf cart on city streets will get you in trouble… as a 23 y/o male from Brantford recently learned, the answer is yes. https://t.co/pQj5S4c9uN pic.twitter.com/Ptnq92uF1g — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) August 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Officers found the golf cart travelling northbound on Wayne Gretzky Parkway at Lynden Road and stopped the vehicle.

Police say they saw an open alcohol container and allege the driver showed signs of intoxication.

According to police, the man failed a roadside breathalyzer test and was arrested after his blood-alcohol reading was double the legal limit.

The man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol limit exceeding 80 mg and driving with an open container of liquor.

His licence was also suspended for 90 days.

1:02 27-year-old Ontario woman with history of impaired driving charged again 27-year-old Ontario woman with history of impaired driving charged again