3 Kitchener teens charged after violent robbery in Brantford

Three Kitchener teens were arrested after a violent robbery at a loan service business in Brantford on Monday afternoon, according to Brantford police.
They say officers were called to the business located on King George Road at around 12:30 p.m. for the report of a robbery.
Police say three suspects with face coverings, long clothing and gloves had entered into the establishment, armed with a gun and a knife, before demanding money from employees.
The suspects allegedly ordered the employees onto the ground, striking one of them in the head during the incident. The employee was left with non-life threatening injuries.
They then made off on foot with personal property taken from the employees.
Police say they tracked the three suspects down a short time later with the help of the K9 Unit.
They say officers recovered the personal property, a knife and a replica firearm (BB gun).
Police are still searching for a fourth suspect and the suspect vehicle which is being described as a white pickup.
The three Kitchener teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, are facing several charges including robbery, weapons dangerous and assault with a weapon.
