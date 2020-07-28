3 Kitchener teens charged after violent robbery in Brantford

Send this page to someone via email

Three Kitchener teens were arrested after a violent robbery at a loan service business in Brantford on Monday afternoon, according to Brantford police.

They say officers were called to the business located on King George Road at around 12:30 p.m. for the report of a robbery.

Police say three suspects with face coverings, long clothing and gloves had entered into the establishment, armed with a gun and a knife, before demanding money from employees.

The suspects allegedly ordered the employees onto the ground, striking one of them in the head during the incident. The employee was left with non-life threatening injuries.

They then made off on foot with personal property taken from the employees.

Police say they tracked the three suspects down a short time later with the help of the K9 Unit.

They say officers recovered the personal property, a knife and a replica firearm (BB gun).

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect and the suspect vehicle which is being described as a white pickup.

The three Kitchener teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, are facing several charges including robbery, weapons dangerous and assault with a weapon.