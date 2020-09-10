Hannah Gadsby, Howie Mandel among headliners for Just For Laughs’ free online festival

Send this page to someone via email

Just For Laughs has unveiled a lineup featuring more than 100 artists for its first free online festival.

After cancelling in-person performances over COVID-19 concerns, the Montreal-based comedic institution will host a slate of stand-up shows, panel discussions and other events set to go online on Oct. 9 and 10.

Headliners include Australian stand-up star Hannah Gadsby, Canadian comedian Howie Mandel, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, Chelsea Lately alum Jo Koy and viral Donald Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper.

READ MORE: Montreal’s Just for Laughs festival moving online this fall due to COVID-19

Also among the highlights are Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Titus Burgess, Late Night with Seth Meyers writer/performer Amber Ruffin and the cast of Canada’s Drag Race.

JFL also announced that Kevin Hart’s Laugh out Loud network will be the official programming partner for the festival, which will include special programming as part of the Comedy in Color franchise.

Story continues below advertisement

Online audiences can tune in at http://www.hahaha.com/en/2020festival. Organizers say further details will be announced in coming weeks.