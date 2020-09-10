Menu

Entertainment

Hannah Gadsby, Howie Mandel among headliners for Just For Laughs’ free online festival

By Staff The Canadian Press
In this Dec. 10, 2018 file photo, Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby poses for a portrait in Los Angeles.
In this Dec. 10, 2018 file photo, Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Just For Laughs has unveiled a lineup featuring more than 100 artists for its first free online festival.

After cancelling in-person performances over COVID-19 concerns, the Montreal-based comedic institution will host a slate of stand-up shows, panel discussions and other events set to go online on Oct. 9 and 10.

Headliners include Australian stand-up star Hannah Gadsby, Canadian comedian Howie Mandel, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, Chelsea Lately alum Jo Koy and viral Donald Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper.

Trending Stories

Also among the highlights are Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Titus Burgess, Late Night with Seth Meyers writer/performer Amber Ruffin and the cast of Canada’s Drag Race.

JFL also announced that Kevin Hart’s Laugh out Loud network will be the official programming partner for the festival, which will include special programming as part of the Comedy in Color franchise.

Story continues below advertisement

Online audiences can tune in at http://www.hahaha.com/en/2020festival. Organizers say further details will be announced in coming weeks.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
